MPD

Arson

406 N. 29th St., Oct. 6, illegal entry of residence, and house set on fire.

Assaults

2315 Chandler Road, Oct. 5, unspecified.

2432 Court St., Oct. 5, domestic.

Burglaries

JFR Tire, 1004 East Side Blvd., Oct. 4-5, illegal entry of business.

A&P Auto Sales, 900 East Side Blvd., illegal entry of business.

1736 Baltimore St., Oct. 5, illegal entry of vehicle.

Thefts

201 W. Broadway, Oct. 4, check written on account by someone other than account holder.

Regal Car Sales, 1637 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 1-Oct. 4, property removed from vehicle.

2124 Pickens St., Oct. 4, identity.

1625 N. York St., Sept. 29-Oct. 4, truck.

