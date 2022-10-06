Arson
406 N. 29th St., Oct. 6, illegal entry of residence, and house set on fire.
Assaults
2315 Chandler Road, Oct. 5, unspecified.
2432 Court St., Oct. 5, domestic.
Burglaries
JFR Tire, 1004 East Side Blvd., Oct. 4-5, illegal entry of business.
A&P Auto Sales, 900 East Side Blvd., illegal entry of business.
1736 Baltimore St., Oct. 5, illegal entry of vehicle.
Thefts
201 W. Broadway, Oct. 4, check written on account by someone other than account holder.
Regal Car Sales, 1637 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 1-Oct. 4, property removed from vehicle.
2124 Pickens St., Oct. 4, identity.
1625 N. York St., Sept. 29-Oct. 4, truck.
