MPD

Assault

2425 Court St., Oct. 4, threatening phone call.

Burglary

918 Roots, 218 S. Main St., Oct. 6-7, illegal entry of business.

Thefts

1611 W. Broadway, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, lawnmower.

602 N. M St., July 22-Oct. 4, identity.

