Assaults
323 Callahan St., Oct. 6, unspecified.
3528 Chandler Road, Sept. 26-Oct. 1, juvenile.
North 24th and Topeka streets, Oct. 6, on a police officer.
2711 S. 28th St., Oct. 2-6, juvenile, domestic.
2411 Dayton St., Oct. 7, domestic.
Burglary
Senor Lopez, 201 N. York St., Oct. 7, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
710 S. 26th St., Aug. 9-Sept. 8, transactions made on debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
North K and Dayton streets, Oct. 6, identity.
