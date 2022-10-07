MPD

Assaults

323 Callahan St., Oct. 6, unspecified.

3528 Chandler Road, Sept. 26-Oct. 1, juvenile.

North 24th and Topeka streets, Oct. 6, on a police officer.

2711 S. 28th St., Oct. 2-6, juvenile, domestic.

2411 Dayton St., Oct. 7, domestic.

Burglary

Senor Lopez, 201 N. York St., Oct. 7, illegal entry of business.

Thefts

710 S. 26th St., Aug. 9-Sept. 8, transactions made on debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.

North K and Dayton streets, Oct. 6, identity.

