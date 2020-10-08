Muskogee police reports 10.08.20

Assaults

708 S. 29th St., Oct. 7, domestic.

1620 Tamaroa St., Oct. 7, unspecified, and vehicle taken.

Carroll/Mt. Calvary streets, Oct. 7, with a gun, and vehicle damaged.

Burglary

3300 E. Hancock St., Oct. 5-6, property removed from vehicle.

Robbery

Game Exchange, 691 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 7, with a knife.

Thefts

Unknown location, Oct. 1, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

Unknown location, Sept. 1-Oct. 7, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

1509 S. Fifth St., Oct. 7, vehicle.

913 Louisiana St., Oct. 7, marijuana plants.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you