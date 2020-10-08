Muskogee police reports 10.08.20

Assaults
708 S. 29th St., Oct. 7, domestic.
1620 Tamaroa St., Oct. 7, unspecified, and vehicle taken.
Carroll/Mt. Calvary streets, Oct. 7, with a gun, and vehicle damaged.
Burglary
3300 E. Hancock St., Oct. 5-6, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
Game Exchange, 691 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 7, with a knife.
Thefts
Unknown location, Oct. 1, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Unknown location, Sept. 1-Oct. 7, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
1509 S. Fifth St., Oct. 7, vehicle.
913 Louisiana St., Oct. 7, marijuana plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.