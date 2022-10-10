MPD

Assaults

1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 6-7, threats.

2109 Lampton St., Oct. 7, domestic.

323 Callahan St., Oct. 8, on officers.

701 Kershaw Drive, Oct. 9, with a weapon.

509 E. Peak Blvd., Oct. 9, domestic.

608 Mount Cavalry St., Oct. 9, with a knife.

Burglaries

2215 Lampton St., Oct. 7, illegal entry of vehicle.

2218 Baltimore St., Oct. 8, illegal entry of building.

Robbery

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 7, property removed.

Thefts

Leisure Way Laundry, 1208 Gibson St., July 20-Sept. 23, property removed.

3116 W. Broadway, Oct. 6, wallet reported lost/stolen.

Hilldale High School, 300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Oct. 7, property removed.

Afroman Dispensary, 501 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 9, property removed from business.

Casey's, 2315 Chandler Road, Oct. 9, property removed from business.

Vandalism

City of Muskogee, 13th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, Oct. 7, property damaged.

1503 Dayton St., Oct. 8-9, window broken and illegal entry of building.

