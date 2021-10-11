Assault
1225 S. 25th Place, Oct. 8, juvenile.
1212 Dorchester St., Oct. 4-8, domestic.
1609 Reeves St., Oct. 8, domestic.
1313 Foltz Lane, Oct. 8-9, threatening messages.
2201 Chicago St., Oct. 9, domestic.
306 Kankakee St., Oct. 8, domestic.
Burglaries
918 Roots, 228 S. Main St., Oct. 8, property removed from business.
Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 10, property removed from business.
Robbery
32nd Street and Peak Boulevard, Oct. 9, money taken by force and fear.
Thefts
AT&T, 402 N. York St., Sept. 13, property removed from business.
Sixth and Arthur streets, Oct. 9-10, gates removed.
2201 E. Augusta St., Sept. 23, property removed.
