Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 2:36 pm
Burglary
1227 East Side Blvd., Oct. 10, property removed.
Theft
Unspecified address, Oct. 10, SNAP1 purchases made by someone other than card holder.
