MPD

Assaults

112 S. 34th St. D, Oct. 11, threatening message.

1100 N. J St., Oct. 11, juvenile.

1201 Ellsworth St., Oct. 11, domestic, with a shotgun.

100 S. Crabtree Road, Oct. 11, domestic, and vehicles damaged.

Burglary

1008 N. 22nd St., Oct. 11, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

504 Terrace Place, Oct. 7, property removed from building.

1005 Turner St., June 1-Oct. 11, property removed.

Vandalism

112 Frankfort St., Oct. 10, vehicle.

