Assaults
112 S. 34th St. D, Oct. 11, threatening message.
1100 N. J St., Oct. 11, juvenile.
1201 Ellsworth St., Oct. 11, domestic, with a shotgun.
100 S. Crabtree Road, Oct. 11, domestic, and vehicles damaged.
Burglary
1008 N. 22nd St., Oct. 11, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
504 Terrace Place, Oct. 7, property removed from building.
1005 Turner St., June 1-Oct. 11, property removed.
Vandalism
112 Frankfort St., Oct. 10, vehicle.
