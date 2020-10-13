Muskogee police reports 10.13.20

Assault
4400 Gibson St., #227, domestic.
Burglaries
Natim Transport, 315 N. 16th St., Oct. 11-12, property removed from vehicle.
East Okmulgee Avenue and East Side Boulevard, Oct. 12, illegal entry of vehicle.
OG&E, 2612 Tennyson St., Oct. 9-12, fence cut and copper wiring removed.
2612 Caddo St., Oct. 9-12, illegal entry of residence.
2433 Columbus St., Oct. 12, property removed from residence.
Thefts
1217 E. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 8, trailer.
Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., Oct. 12, shoplifting.
