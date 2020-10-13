Muskogee police reports 10.13.20

Assault

4400 Gibson St., #227, domestic.

Burglaries

Natim Transport, 315 N. 16th St., Oct. 11-12, property removed from vehicle.

East Okmulgee Avenue and East Side Boulevard, Oct. 12, illegal entry of vehicle.

OG&E, 2612 Tennyson St., Oct. 9-12, fence cut and copper wiring removed.

2612 Caddo St., Oct. 9-12, illegal entry of residence.

2433 Columbus St., Oct. 12, property removed from residence.

Thefts

1217 E. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 8, trailer.

Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., Oct. 12, shoplifting.

