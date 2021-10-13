MPD

Assaults

619 N. E St., Oct. 6, threatening messages.

North C and Martin Luther King streets, Sept. 27, with a vehicle.

Burglaries

2700 Irving St., Oct. 3-5, property removed from vehicle.

611 Barclay Road, Oct. 6-7, property removed from vehicle.

3325 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 8-9, purse removed from vehicle.

3300 Border St., Oct. 12, property removed from boat and camper.

Thefts

Kyle Edwards Buick GMC, Oct. 11, two dealer tags reported lost or stolen.

1120 Illinois St., Oct. 5, property removed.

Regal Car Sales and Credit One, 1637 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 1-Oct 7, dealer tag reported lost or stolen.

1001 Houston St., Oct. 4-7, bicycle.

Unknown location, Oct. 8, identity.

1601 Walnut St., Oct. 7, property reported stolen recovered.

1208 Gibson St., Oct. 9, wallet.

3312 Chandler Road, Sept. 1, motorcycle reported stolen recovered.

React to this story:

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you