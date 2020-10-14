Muskogee police reports 10.14.20

Assaults
24th and Elgin streets, Oct. 13, domestic.
109 Camden St., Oct. 13, threatening text messages.
2115 N. 37th St., Oct. 13, domestic.
Burglaries
3202 Phoenix Drive, Oct. 10-13, property removed from vehicle, and transactions made using debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
2802 Meadowlane Place, Oct. 4-6, property removed from vehicle.
819 Missouri St., Oct. 11, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
650 Park Drive, Oct. 13, with a hammer.
Thefts
2200 S. 32nd St., Oct. 13, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
1107 Elgin St., Oct. 10-13, property removed.
1701 E. Hancock St., Oct. 13, property reported lost or stolen.
530 E. Cincinnati St., Oct. 13, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 12, withdrawal made from bank account by someone other than account holder.
