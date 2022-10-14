MPD

Assaults

509 E. Peak Blvd., Oct. 9, domestic.

2061 Carroll St., #625, Oct. 10-12, juvenile.

2118 Jefferson St., Oct. 13, domestic.

3405 Chandler Road, Oct. 13, threat.

805 Barclay Road, Oct. 13, domestic.

2101 1/2 N. 36th St., Oct. 13, domestic with a knife.

2820 W. Broadway, Oct. 13, with a gun.

Burglary

205 N. 14th St., Oct. 12, illegal entry of residence.

Theft

Armstrong Bank/Ace Granite Supply, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 11-13, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.

