Assaults
412 Rodman Circle, Oct. 14, domestic.
2115 N. 37th St., Oct. 14, with a knife, and threats.
5419 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 14, unspecified.
715 S. Cherokee St., Oct. 14, domestic.
Thefts
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 2819 Military Blvd., Oct. 10-13, property removed from motel room.
2301 E. 31st St. S., Oct. 13, vehicle.
1015 Illinois St., Oct. 14, vehicle.
3404 Georgia Ave., Oct. 2-14, unspecified.
5419 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 14, vehicle.
Fairfield Inn, 1650 N. 32nd St., Oct. 9-12, money.
305 S. O St., Oct. 14-15, vehicle.
