MPD

Assaults

412 Rodman Circle, Oct. 14, domestic.

2115 N. 37th St., Oct. 14, with a knife, and threats.

5419 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 14, unspecified.

715 S. Cherokee St., Oct. 14, domestic.

Thefts

Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 2819 Military Blvd., Oct. 10-13, property removed from motel room.

2301 E. 31st St. S., Oct. 13, vehicle.

1015 Illinois St., Oct. 14, vehicle.

3404 Georgia Ave., Oct. 2-14, unspecified.

5419 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 14, vehicle.

Fairfield Inn, 1650 N. 32nd St., Oct. 9-12, money.

305 S. O St., Oct. 14-15, vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you