Assaults

421 N. 15th St., Oct. 14, juvenile.

1613 Center Lane, Oct. 14, domestic.

4613 W. Broadway, Oct. 14-15, threats.

1013 Illinois St., Oct. 15, vehicle.

5200 Emporia St., Oct. 16, with a gun.

2724 Garland St., Oct. 16, domestic.

Burglary

205 N. Junction St., Oct. 15-16, illegal entry of residence and assault.

Thefts

218 N. G St., Oct. 14, identity, copper reported stolen recovered.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 15, phone removed.

817 Louisiana St., Oct. 15, property removed from residence.

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 15-16, identity, and property removed from business.

Vandalism

3702 Jennifer Ave., Oct. 13-14, vehicle.

