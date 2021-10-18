Assaults
2626 Elizabeth St., Oct. 15, domestic.
500 Dayton St., #145, Oct. 16, domestic.
2200 North St., Oct. 17, domestic.
2820 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 17, unspecified.
615 S. Seventh St., Oct. 17, domestic.
Burglaries
2324 Findlay St., Oct. 15, property removed from residence.
703 S. Fourth St., Oct. 17, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
1428 Dayton St., Oct. 15-16, trailer.
721 Chestnut St., Oct. 16, property removed.
Vandalism
339 East Side Blvd., Oct. 8, property damaged.
