MPD

Assaults

2626 Elizabeth St., Oct. 15, domestic.

500 Dayton St., #145, Oct. 16, domestic.

2200 North St., Oct. 17, domestic.

2820 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 17, unspecified.

615 S. Seventh St., Oct. 17, domestic.

Burglaries

2324 Findlay St., Oct. 15, property removed from residence.

703 S. Fourth St., Oct. 17, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

1428 Dayton St., Oct. 15-16, trailer.

721 Chestnut St., Oct. 16, property removed.

Vandalism

339 East Side Blvd., Oct. 8, property damaged.

