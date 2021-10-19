MPD

Assaults

1615 Blue Jay Lane, Oct. 17, domestic.

1609 Avondale St., Oct. 18, domestic, illegal entry of residence, and property destroyed.

2312 Callahan St., Oct. 15-18, juvenile.

Thefts

Bruam's, 701 S. 32nd St., Oct. 15-17, purchases made with bills reported counterfeit.

2240 S. 32nd St., Oct. 17-18, money removed from vending machine.

Supercuts, 948 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 18, payment not received for services rendered.

