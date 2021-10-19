Assaults
1615 Blue Jay Lane, Oct. 17, domestic.
1609 Avondale St., Oct. 18, domestic, illegal entry of residence, and property destroyed.
2312 Callahan St., Oct. 15-18, juvenile.
Thefts
Bruam's, 701 S. 32nd St., Oct. 15-17, purchases made with bills reported counterfeit.
2240 S. 32nd St., Oct. 17-18, money removed from vending machine.
Supercuts, 948 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 18, payment not received for services rendered.
