Abundant sunshine. High 62F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 11:10 am
Burglary
2500 Haskell Blvd., Oct. 18, illegal entry of residence.
Theft
1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 15, check written by someone other than account holder.
