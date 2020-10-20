Muskogee police reports 10.20.20

Burglaries
2225 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 16-19, property removed from residence.
2107 N. 37th St., Oct. 14-19, property removed from residence.
2412 E. Coburn Circle, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
4010 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 19, unspecified.
Thefts
3031 Military Blvd., Oct. 19, vehicle and other property removed.
813 Warwick Drive, Oct. 19, rent paid for residence to someone other than property owner.
