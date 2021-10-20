MPD

Assault

611 Barclay Road, Oct. 20, domestic.

Burglary

1021 Elgin Ave., Oct. 16-18, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

222 N. Fourth St., Sept. 30, check reported bogus.

Denison Church of Christ, 404 N. 18th St., Oct. 17-18, vehicle tag removed from church bus.

Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 19, property removed from business.

819 N. P St., Oct. 15-18, property removed.

114 York Village Drive, Oct. 19-20, vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you