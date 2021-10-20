Assault
611 Barclay Road, Oct. 20, domestic.
Burglary
1021 Elgin Ave., Oct. 16-18, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
222 N. Fourth St., Sept. 30, check reported bogus.
Denison Church of Christ, 404 N. 18th St., Oct. 17-18, vehicle tag removed from church bus.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 19, property removed from business.
819 N. P St., Oct. 15-18, property removed.
114 York Village Drive, Oct. 19-20, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.