Assaults
5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct 28, 2021-Feb. 20, unspecified.
1408 Callahan St., Oct. 18-19, juvenile.
1605 Blue Jay Lane, Oct. 18-19, threatening text messages.
2101 N. 36th St., Oct. 19, with knives.
1518 S. Fifth St., Oct. 19, juveniles.
Burglary
3300 E. Hancock St., #A6, Oct. 19, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1309 S. 39 St., Oct. 14-17, property removed.
2601 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 19, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
1130 Hamilton St., Oct. 17-19, parts removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
Hayes Law Office, 222 N. Fourth St., Oct. 17, property damaged.
