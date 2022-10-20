MPD

Assaults

5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct 28, 2021-Feb. 20, unspecified.

1408 Callahan St., Oct. 18-19, juvenile.

1605 Blue Jay Lane, Oct. 18-19, threatening text messages.

2101 N. 36th St., Oct. 19, with knives.

1518 S. Fifth St., Oct. 19, juveniles.

Burglary

3300 E. Hancock St., #A6, Oct. 19, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

1309 S. 39 St., Oct. 14-17, property removed.

2601 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 19, check cashed by someone other than account holder.

1130 Hamilton St., Oct. 17-19, parts removed from vehicle.

Vandalism

Hayes Law Office, 222 N. Fourth St., Oct. 17, property damaged.

