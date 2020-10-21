MPD

Assault

525 N. Sixth St., Oct. 20, domestic.

Burglaries

5900 Rolling Oaks Drive, Oct. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

1211 Kershaw Drive, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.

2225 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 20, property removed from residence.

1010 Kentucky St., Oct. 21, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Unspecified address, Oct. 20, property reported stolen recovered.

Quick Mart, 1030 East Side Blvd., Oct. 13, property removed from business.

Elgin and South 33rd Street, Oct. 20, identity.

Pilot Travel Center, 3000 N. 32nd St., Oct. 21, attempt to remove property, and assault.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you