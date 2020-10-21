Assault
525 N. Sixth St., Oct. 20, domestic.
Burglaries
5900 Rolling Oaks Drive, Oct. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
1211 Kershaw Drive, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.
2225 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 20, property removed from residence.
1010 Kentucky St., Oct. 21, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Unspecified address, Oct. 20, property reported stolen recovered.
Quick Mart, 1030 East Side Blvd., Oct. 13, property removed from business.
Elgin and South 33rd Street, Oct. 20, identity.
Pilot Travel Center, 3000 N. 32nd St., Oct. 21, attempt to remove property, and assault.
