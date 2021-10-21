Assault
1007 Kentucky St., Oct. 20, domestic.
Burglaries
1502 1/2 S. Fourth St., Oct. 20, illegal entry of residence.
526 Terrace Place, Oct. 19-20, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
North 32nd Street and West Broadway, Oct. 20, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 20, shoplifting.
Unknown location, Oct. 20, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.
Unknown location, Aug. 27-Oct. 20, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
East Peak Boulevard and Queens Road, vehicle and yard damaged.
