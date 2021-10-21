MPD

Assault

1007 Kentucky St., Oct. 20, domestic.

Burglaries

1502 1/2 S. Fourth St., Oct. 20, illegal entry of residence.

526 Terrace Place, Oct. 19-20, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

North 32nd Street and West Broadway, Oct. 20, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 20, shoplifting.

Unknown location, Oct. 20, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.

Unknown location, Aug. 27-Oct. 20, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

East Peak Boulevard and Queens Road, vehicle and yard damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you