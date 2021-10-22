MPD

Assaults

300 Virgil Matthews Drive, Oct. 7, inappropriate touching.

2105 N. Main St., #203, Oct. 21, domestic.

1217 Foxcroft Circle, #3, Oct. 21, with unidentified weapon.

906 E. Broadway, Oct. 21, domestic, with an unidentified weapon, and threats.

Thefts

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, 300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 21, hospital property removed.

5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 29-Oct. 8, property removed from resident's room.

2700 S. 32nd St., Oct. 21-22, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.

