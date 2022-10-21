MPD

Assault

3609 Club Estates Drive, #2, Oct. 20, domestic.

Burglaries

802 Louisiana St., Oct. 17-18, property removed.

550 N. Cherokee St., Oct. 18-19, property removed.

2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.

Robbery

521 N. 13th St., Jan. 19, unspecified.

Thefts

2626 Irving St., Nov. 7, 2021-Oct. 18, identity.

722 Denver St., Oct. 19-20, property removed from residence.

2616 Columbus Ave., Oct. 18, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video