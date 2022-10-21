Assault
3609 Club Estates Drive, #2, Oct. 20, domestic.
Burglaries
802 Louisiana St., Oct. 17-18, property removed.
550 N. Cherokee St., Oct. 18-19, property removed.
2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
521 N. 13th St., Jan. 19, unspecified.
Thefts
2626 Irving St., Nov. 7, 2021-Oct. 18, identity.
722 Denver St., Oct. 19-20, property removed from residence.
2616 Columbus Ave., Oct. 18, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
