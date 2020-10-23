MPD

Assaults

727 S. 32nd St., Oct. 19-22, juvenile.

624 Dayton St., Oct. 22, domestic, with a knife.

300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 23, with a knife.

Burglaries

1634 Center Lane, Oct. 22, illegal entry of residence.

4906 Elberta Court, Oct. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Bravado Wireless, 1005 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21, delivery of phones intercepted.

Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 1-Oct. 22, bank card used by someone other than account holder.

1500 W. Broadway, Oct. 23, cell phone and other property.

