Assaults
727 S. 32nd St., Oct. 19-22, juvenile.
624 Dayton St., Oct. 22, domestic, with a knife.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 23, with a knife.
Burglaries
1634 Center Lane, Oct. 22, illegal entry of residence.
4906 Elberta Court, Oct. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Bravado Wireless, 1005 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21, delivery of phones intercepted.
Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 1-Oct. 22, bank card used by someone other than account holder.
1500 W. Broadway, Oct. 23, cell phone and other property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.