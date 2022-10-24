MPD

Assaults

400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Oct. 20, threats.

222 N. 13th St., Oct. 17, domestic.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21, unspecified.

619 S. 40th St., Oct. 22, domestic.

Unknown location, Oct. 23, unspecified.

2222 Haskell Blvd., #215, Sept. 2, juvenile.

Burglaries

221 Eastpoint Drive, 0ct. 13-20, property removed from storage unit.

1109 N. C St., Oct. 19, property removed from vehicle.

903 S. 32nd St., Oct. 21, property removed from residence.

1164 Maple St., Oct. 22, property removed from residence.

Robbery

207 East Side Blvd., Oct. 21, attempt, by force or fear.

Theft

1015 Columbus St., Oct. 22-23, vehicle.

Vandalism

North F Street and East Broadway, Oct. 21, car door damaged.

