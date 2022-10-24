Assaults
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Oct. 20, threats.
222 N. 13th St., Oct. 17, domestic.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21, unspecified.
619 S. 40th St., Oct. 22, domestic.
Unknown location, Oct. 23, unspecified.
2222 Haskell Blvd., #215, Sept. 2, juvenile.
Burglaries
221 Eastpoint Drive, 0ct. 13-20, property removed from storage unit.
1109 N. C St., Oct. 19, property removed from vehicle.
903 S. 32nd St., Oct. 21, property removed from residence.
1164 Maple St., Oct. 22, property removed from residence.
Robbery
207 East Side Blvd., Oct. 21, attempt, by force or fear.
Theft
1015 Columbus St., Oct. 22-23, vehicle.
Vandalism
North F Street and East Broadway, Oct. 21, car door damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.