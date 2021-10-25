Assaults
1537 N. 18th St., Oct. 22, threats.
421 N. O St., Oct. 24, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 25, attempt.
Burglaries
619 S. 40th St., Oct. 22, property removed from vehicles.
1004 Fremont St., Oct. 23-24, illegal entry of residence.
218 N. P St., Oct. 23, illegal entry of residence.
2915 Columbus St., Oct. 24, illegal entry of residence.
2130 Old Shawnee Road, Oct. 24, illegal entry of storage unit.
Robbery
607 Gawf Lane, Oct. 21-24, vehicle and other items taken by force, and illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21-22, property removed from business.
1112 Ash St., Oct. 20, bill received reported counterfeit.
Cherokee and Dayton streets, Oct. 23, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
330 1/2 N. Seventh St., Sept. 28, vehicle.
521 S. Seventh St., Oct. 10, property removed.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 23, shoplifting.
1623 Irving St., Oct. 23-24, vehicle tag reported lost or stolen.
410 N. 32nd St., Oct. 24, vehicle.
Vandalism
U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 1-22, attempt to remove vehicle.
