MPD

Assaults

1537 N. 18th St., Oct. 22, threats.

421 N. O St., Oct. 24, domestic.

300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 25, attempt.

Burglaries

619 S. 40th St., Oct. 22, property removed from vehicles.

1004 Fremont St., Oct. 23-24, illegal entry of residence.

218 N. P St., Oct. 23, illegal entry of residence.

2915 Columbus St., Oct. 24, illegal entry of residence.

2130 Old Shawnee Road, Oct. 24, illegal entry of storage unit.

Robbery

607 Gawf Lane, Oct. 21-24, vehicle and other items taken by force, and illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21-22, property removed from business.

1112 Ash St., Oct. 20, bill received reported counterfeit.

Cherokee and Dayton streets, Oct. 23, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

330 1/2 N. Seventh St., Sept. 28, vehicle.

521 S. Seventh St., Oct. 10, property removed.

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 23, shoplifting.

1623 Irving St., Oct. 23-24, vehicle tag reported lost or stolen.

410 N. 32nd St., Oct. 24, vehicle.

Vandalism

U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 1-22, attempt to remove vehicle.

