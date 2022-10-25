Arson
City of Muskogee, 2301 Elgin St., Oct. 22, portable restroom and fence burned.
Assaults
310 Geneva St., Oct. 23-24, domestic.
320 N. 13th St., Oct. 24, domestic.
425 Boston St., Oct. 22, domestic.
Burglaries
200 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
900 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21-24, illegal entry of building.
2608 S. 28th St., Oct. 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2518 E. Harris Road, Oct. 20-21, dog removed.
222 N. 34th St., Oct. 21, property removed from yard.
Unknown location, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.
299 Old Shawnee Road, Oct. 20-24, parts removed from vehicle.
Advanced Auto, 900 N. York St., Oct. 24, shoplifting.
Vandalism
1624 E. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 24, property damaged.
