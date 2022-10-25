MPD

Arson

City of Muskogee, 2301 Elgin St., Oct. 22, portable restroom and fence burned.

Assaults

310 Geneva St., Oct. 23-24, domestic.

320 N. 13th St., Oct. 24, domestic.

425 Boston St., Oct. 22, domestic.

Burglaries

200 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

900 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21-24, illegal entry of building.

2608 S. 28th St., Oct. 23-24, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2518 E. Harris Road, Oct. 20-21, dog removed.

222 N. 34th St., Oct. 21, property removed from yard.

Unknown location, Oct. 20, property removed from vehicle.

299 Old Shawnee Road, Oct. 20-24, parts removed from vehicle.

Advanced Auto, 900 N. York St., Oct. 24, shoplifting.

Vandalism

1624 E. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 24, property damaged.

