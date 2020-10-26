Assaults
2907 Keetowah Trail, #12, Oct. 23, with a knife, and illegal entry into residence.
2824 N. Edmond St., Oct. 24, threat, and property damaged.
1415 N. 12th St., Oct. 24, with a gun, residence and vehicle damaged with bat.
Burglaries
3306 Canterbury St., Oct. 22, illegal entry of residence.
2419 Arline Ave., Oct. 20-24, property removed from residence.
811 Gibson St., Oct. 24, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
1305 N. Main St., Oct. 22, trailer removed.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 21, attempt to return property reported stolen.
Murphy USA, 1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, attempted purchase with bill reported counterfeit.
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 25, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
