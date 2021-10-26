MPD

Assault

728 N. Terrace, Oct. 26, with a knife.

Burglary

2320 Elmira St., Oct. 23-24, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

501 E. Peak Blvd., Oct. 24-25, vehicle.

2903 Keetoowah Trail, Oct. 17-25, keys.

Muskogee County Transit, 2235 N. 32nd St., Oct. 25, vehicle parts removed from vehicle.

1102 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 24, property removed.

2901 Keetoowah Trail, #12, Oct. 26, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

Vandalism

615 N. York St., Oct. 25, vehicle damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you