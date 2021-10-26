Assault
728 N. Terrace, Oct. 26, with a knife.
Burglary
2320 Elmira St., Oct. 23-24, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
501 E. Peak Blvd., Oct. 24-25, vehicle.
2903 Keetoowah Trail, Oct. 17-25, keys.
Muskogee County Transit, 2235 N. 32nd St., Oct. 25, vehicle parts removed from vehicle.
1102 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 24, property removed.
2901 Keetoowah Trail, #12, Oct. 26, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
615 N. York St., Oct. 25, vehicle damaged.
