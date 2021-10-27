Assaults
2516 Elmira St., Oct. 26, domestic.
500 Dayton St., Oct. 26, domestic.
Robbery
EZ Mart, 5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 26, unspecified.
Theft
230 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 15-18, payment made with check on account reported closed.
Cloudy with a few showers. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 2:03 pm
79, Retired Muskogee Firefighter, passed away Wednesday, 10/20/2021. Service 11:00AM Friday, October 29, 2021 Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 51 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died Friday, October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 28th at 1:00pm at Flint Ridge Chapel. Visitation prior to services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial at Cookson Hills Cemetery in Kansas, OK.
86 Wagoner passed on Friday, October 22. Rosary Service on Friday, October 29, 7:00 PM and Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 30, 10:00 AM both at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wagoner
