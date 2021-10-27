MPD

Assaults

2516 Elmira St., Oct. 26, domestic.

500 Dayton St., Oct. 26, domestic.

Robbery

EZ Mart, 5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 26, unspecified.

Theft

230 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 15-18, payment made with check on account reported closed.

