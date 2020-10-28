Muskogee police reports 10.28.20

Assaults

1621 Dorchester St., Oct. 27, with a brick.

North Country Club Road and East Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 27, with a gun.

Burglaries

111 Kankakee St., Oct. 26-27, property removed from vehicle.

1016 N. Cherokee St., Oct. 26-27, property removed from vehicle.

4705 S. Hunt Loop, Oct. 23-27, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 28-April 13, charges made on debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.

200 S. 32nd St., Oct. 27, wallet, money and cell phone removed.

2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 15, merchandise charged to account by someone other than account holder.

Unknown location, Aug. 1-Oct. 27, identity.

300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 8, identity.

400 W. Augusta St., Oct. 19, vehicle.

