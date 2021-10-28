MPD

Burglaries

2222 Haskell Blvd., #111, Oct. 21, property removed from residence.

2341 Manila St., Oct. 22-23, property removed from vehicle.

102 S. Country Club Road, Oct. 26-27, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2530 Hayes St., Oct. 18, identity.

Pleasant Valley, 1120 Illinois St., Oct. 18, medication removed from business.

3808 Fondulac St., Oct. 11-12, air conditioner unit.

Creative Apparel, 1116 W. Broadway, Oct. 15, property removed from business.

Vandalism

2712 Beth Ann Drive, Oct. 19, mailbox hit by vehicle.

Unspecified location, Oct. 25-26, vehicle vandalized.

1615 Quail Run, Oct. 20-23, vehicle damaged.

