Burglaries
2222 Haskell Blvd., #111, Oct. 21, property removed from residence.
2341 Manila St., Oct. 22-23, property removed from vehicle.
102 S. Country Club Road, Oct. 26-27, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2530 Hayes St., Oct. 18, identity.
Pleasant Valley, 1120 Illinois St., Oct. 18, medication removed from business.
3808 Fondulac St., Oct. 11-12, air conditioner unit.
Creative Apparel, 1116 W. Broadway, Oct. 15, property removed from business.
Vandalism
2712 Beth Ann Drive, Oct. 19, mailbox hit by vehicle.
Unspecified location, Oct. 25-26, vehicle vandalized.
1615 Quail Run, Oct. 20-23, vehicle damaged.
