Muskogee police reports 10.29.20

Assaults
Unspecified address, Oct. 27, juvenile.
302 N. 15th St., Oct. 28, unspecified.
Burglary
1517 Elmwood Lane, Oct. 28, property removed from residence.
77, Attorney and Judge, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Checotah, OK. Family Conducted Memorial Service 1PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Checotah. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.
81, trucker, died Monday, 10/26/20 in Tulsa. Viewing 12-4PM Wednesday, 10/28/20; 9AM-4PM Thursday, 10/29/20; and 9AM-11AM Friday, 10/30/20 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Funeral Service 2PM Friday, 10/30/20 First Assembly of God Checotah, OK. Burial Greenlawn Cemetery.
Osburn, Mary Ellen, 84, retired Muskogee County Commissioner's secretary. Died Saturday, Oct. 24. Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Central Church of Christ of Haskell. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
