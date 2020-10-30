Muskogee police reports 10.30.20

Assaults
4917 Orchard Parkway, Oct. 27, unspecified, and property removed from residence.
938 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 28, threats.
Burglaries
2235 N. 32nd St., Oct. 28, property removed from business.
Muskogee Public Schools, 202 N. S St., Oct. 28, property removed from vehicle.
205 N. S St., Oct. 28, property removed from vehicle.
1410 Baltimore St., Oct. 28-29, property removed from vehicle.
208 S. Cherokee St., Oct. 29, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
Undisclosed address, Oct. 25-28, money.
Unknown location, July 7-Oct. 28, identity.
