Muskogee police reports 10.30.20

Assaults

4917 Orchard Parkway, Oct. 27, unspecified, and property removed from residence. 

938 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 28, threats.

Burglaries

2235 N. 32nd St., Oct. 28, property removed from business.

Muskogee Public Schools, 202 N. S St., Oct. 28, property removed from vehicle.

205 N. S St., Oct. 28, property removed from vehicle.

1410 Baltimore St., Oct. 28-29, property removed from vehicle.

208 S. Cherokee St., Oct. 29, illegal entry of business.

Thefts

Undisclosed address, Oct. 25-28, money.

Unknown location, July 7-Oct. 28, identity.

 

