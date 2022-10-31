MPD

Assaults

213 S. 14th St., Oct. 28-29, domestic.

407 Independence Ave., Oct. 29, domestic.

806 Market St., Oct. 29, domestic.

2810 W. Broadway, Oct. 29, domestic.

Burglaries

402 S. B St., Oct. 23-29, property removed from residence.

2810 W. Broadway, Oct. 29, illegal entry of residence, and assault.

2019 Fairmont St., Oct. 30, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 27, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

U-HAUL, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 17-28, box truck rented and not returned.

300 N. 40th St., Oct. 27-29, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

2112 Fairmont St., Oct. 30, property removed from residence.

1601 N. 32nd St., Oct. 31, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.

Vandalism

Windstream, 2606 S. Cherokee St., Oct. 30, line cut.

