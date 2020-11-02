Muskogee police reports 11.02.20

Assaults
807 S. York St., Oct. 30, domestic.
125 Butler St., Oct. 31, unspecified.
2410 Chandler Road, Nov. 1, with a vehicle.
Burglaries
327 N. 33rd St., Oct. 30, illegal entry of residence.
300 N. 40th St., #512, Oct. 30, illegal entry of residence.
2226 E. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 31-Nov. 1, property removed from vehicle.
1217 Foxcroft Circle, #3, Nov. 1, attempted illegal entry of residence.
4505 Girard St., Nov. 1, attempted illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
709 Independence St., Oct. 30, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Double D Pawn & Gun, 3012 N. York St., Sept. 21, trailer reported stolen recovered.
2218 Jefferson St., Sept. 30, identity.
613 Austin St., Oct. 30, unspecified.
3104 Canterbury Ave., Oct. 30, vehicle.
1111 N. F St., Oct. 22-24, property removed from residence.
500 Dayton St., #147, Oct. 30, property removed from residence.
806 N. Seventh St., Oct. 30, identity.
