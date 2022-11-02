MPD

Assaults

608 Mount Calvary St., Nov. 1, domestic.

Spaulding Park, Nov. 1, domestic.

Burglaries

403 W. Augusta St., Oct. 31, attempted illegal entry of residence.

1017 Martin Luther King St., Sept. 17-20, property removed, and transactions made on debit card by someone other than account holder.

Thefts

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 31, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.

PV Holding Corp., 2819 Military Drive, Aug. 30-31, attempt to remove parts from vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video