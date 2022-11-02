Assaults
608 Mount Calvary St., Nov. 1, domestic.
Spaulding Park, Nov. 1, domestic.
Burglaries
403 W. Augusta St., Oct. 31, attempted illegal entry of residence.
1017 Martin Luther King St., Sept. 17-20, property removed, and transactions made on debit card by someone other than account holder.
Thefts
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 31, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.
PV Holding Corp., 2819 Military Drive, Aug. 30-31, attempt to remove parts from vehicle.
