Muskogee police reports 11.03.20

Assaults

629 E. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 1, threats.

711 S. C St., Nov. 2, domestic, threats.

Burglary

3417 Oklahoma St., Nov. 2, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

3300 W. Broadway, Nov. 1, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.

950 N. York St., Sept. 2-Oct. 29, property removed.

200 S. 32nd St., Oct. 30-Nov. 2, debit card removed from motel room and used by someone other than account holder.

2411 Elgin St., Nov. 1, truck.

