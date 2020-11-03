Muskogee police reports 11.03.20

Assaults
629 E. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 1, threats.
711 S. C St., Nov. 2, domestic, threats.
Burglary
3417 Oklahoma St., Nov. 2, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
3300 W. Broadway, Nov. 1, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
950 N. York St., Sept. 2-Oct. 29, property removed.
200 S. 32nd St., Oct. 30-Nov. 2, debit card removed from motel room and used by someone other than account holder.
2411 Elgin St., Nov. 1, truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.