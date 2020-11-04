Muskogee police reports 11.04.20

Assaults

908 S. 30th St., Oct. 31-Nov. 3, domestic, verbal threats.

1402 Cherry St., Oct. 25, domestic.

809 S. 21st St., Nov. 3, domestic, with a cable.

Burglaries

1505 Callahan St., Oct. 18, illegal entry of residence.

1617 Euclid St., Nov. 3, property removed from vehicle.

424 Kalamazoo St., Nov. 3, illegal entry of residence.

1101 N. Third St., Nov. 3, illegal entry of residence.

Theft

827 S. York St., Nov. 2-3, vehicle.

Vandalism

2903 Keetoowah Trail, #5, Nov. 3, residence window broken.

