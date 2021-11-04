MPD

Assaults

2224 Gibson St., Nov. 3, domestic.

1202 Walnut St., Nov. 3, domestic.

Dorchester and M streets, Nov. 3, with a gun.

Burglaries

1601 N. 32nd St., Oct. 30, property removed from motel room.

2201 Tanglewood Court, June 19, property removed from vehicle.

2424 Georgia Ave., Nov. 3, property removed from vehicle, and television removed.

2202 Tull Ave., Nov. 3, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

1205 Foxcroft Circle, Oct. 30, vehicle tag.

Unknown location, Oct. 28, transactions made using card by someone other than account holder.

827 S. York St., #328B, Oct. 29-Nov. 3, tag removed from vehicle.

