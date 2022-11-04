Assaults
1010 Georgia Place, Nov. 3, domestic.
323 Callahan St., Nov. 3, threats.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 3, bicycle removed from business.
384 S. 33rd St., Nov. 3, vehicle.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 12:14 pm
