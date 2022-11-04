MPD

Assaults

1010 Georgia Place, Nov. 3, domestic.

323 Callahan St., Nov. 3, threats.

Thefts

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 3, bicycle removed from business.

384 S. 33rd St., Nov. 3, vehicle.

