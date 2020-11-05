Muskogee police reports 11.05.20

Assaults

1511 S. Fourth St., Nov. 4, domestic.

401 E. Broadway, Nov. 4, with broken glass.

Burglaries

Juvenile Center, 300 S. D St., Oct. 1-Nov. 4, illegal entry of business.

3604 Monta Ave., Nov. 5, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

300 Rockefeller Drive, Nov. 4, vehicle.

2200 N. 36th St., Aug. 26-Nov. 1, vehicle.

2101 E. Augusta St., July 1-Nov. 4, money removed from bank account by someone other than account holder.

James Hodge Hyundai, 104 Kaad St., Oct. 29-30, vehicle reported stolen recovered and damaged.

