Muskogee police reports 11.06.20

Assaults
201 North St., Nov. 5, with a knife.
South Seventh Street and West Southside Boulevard, with a gun.
2012 Fairmont St., Nov. 6, domestic.
Burglaries
601 Fairfax St., Nov. 4-5, property removed from vehicle.
1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 3-5, credit card reported stolen, and transactions made by someone other than account holder.
215 E. Madison St., Jan. 1-Nov. 5, property removed from vehicle.
904 N. L St., Nov. 6, property removed from residence.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 29, attempt to make purchase using debit/credit card reported stolen.
3031 Military Drive, Nov. 5, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 5, shoplifting.
2826 Garland St., Nov. 4, vehicle and trailer.
3613 Club Estates Drive, #5, Nov. 2-5, transactions made using debit/credit card reported stolen.
Vandalism
North 34th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, Nov. 5, vehicle damaged.
