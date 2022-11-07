MPD

Assaults

3521 S. 24th St. W., Nov. 2-3, threats.

500 Dayton St., Nov. 3, juvenile.

827 S. York St., Oct. 28, domestic.

918 N. H St., Nov. 5, domestic, verbal.

310 Kershaw Drive, Nov. 4-5, domestic, and vehicle removed.

Elgin Avenue and South 15th Street, Nov. 5, with an unspecified weapon.

2637 Columbus St., Nov. 5, domestic.

2004 Fredonia St., Nov. 5, domestic.

1613 Warrior St., Nov. 5, domestic, with an unspecified weapon.

631 S. Second St., Nov. 5, domestic.

539 N. C St., Nov. 6, unspecified.

Burglary

Snackers, 3116 W. Broadway, Nov. 7, illegal entry of business, and property removed.

Robbery

903 S. 32nd St., Nov. 6, by force or fear.

Thefts

508 Fairfax Drive, Nov. 4, property removed from front porch.

1301 Mulberry St., Oct. 12, money paid for property not for sale.

602 N. Main St., Nov. 5, vehicle.

Domino's, 2414 Elgin Ave., Nov. 6, delivery paid for with bill reported counterfeit.

