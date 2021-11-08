Assaults
76 E. Peak Blvd., Nov. 5, threats.
2808 Meadowland Court, Nov. 5, domestic.
2900 N. 32nd St., Nov. 5, with a knife, and threats.
1925 Elmeda St., Jan. 1-Nov. 6, with a gun, and identity theft.
826 S. York St., #15, Nov. 6, domestic.
405 N. K St., Nov. 6-7, domestic.
1701 N. 32nd St., Nov. 7, domestic.
1807 Carver Ave., Nov,. 7, domestic.
Burglary
723 Callahan St., Nov. 6, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
City of Muskogee, 1500 S. Cherokee St., Nov. 5, water meter reported stolen recovered.
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 3-5, checks written on account by someone other than account holder.
Honda of Muskogee, 240 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 4-5, vehicle.
Department of Human Services, Jan. 1-Nov. 3, two laptops.
612 S. 28th St., Nov. 5-6, vehicle.
