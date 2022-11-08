Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 12:57 pm
Assault
112 S. Third St., Nov. 5-6, threats.
Burglary
1302 Walnut St., Nov. 4-7, property removed from vehicle, and transactions made using debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
Theft
1537 N. 19th St., Nov. 3-6, vehicle.
