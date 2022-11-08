MPD

Assault

112 S. Third St., Nov. 5-6, threats.

Burglary

1302 Walnut St., Nov. 4-7, property removed from vehicle, and transactions made using debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.

Theft

1537 N. 19th St., Nov. 3-6, vehicle.

