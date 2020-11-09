Assaults
211 Spaulding Blvd., Nov. 6, domestic.
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Nov. 6, several people assaulted each other.
444 N. 18th St., Nov. 8, domestic, with a saw blade.
Burglaries
1307 Ellsworth St., July 31-Nov. 6, property removed from residence.
1613 E. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 6, property removed from vehicle.
MPI Vending, 545 N. Sixth St., Nov. 7, illegal entry of vending machines and apartment.
Thefts
East Martin Luther King and B streets, Nov. 6, identity, and threats.
OG&E, 429 S. G St., Nov. 6, power pole cut down in attempt to steal copper.
324 N. 33rd St., Nov. 6, vehicle license plate.
1029 Chestnut St., Nov. 9, vehicle.
Vandalism
1650 N. 32nd St., Nov. 7, vehicle window shot.
2410 Chandler Road, Nov. 8, vehicle damaged.
