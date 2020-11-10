Assault
1632 Center Lane, Nov. 9, domestic.
Burglaries
714 S. 23rd St., Nov. 8, property removed from residence.
3312 Chandler Road, Nov. 9, illegal entry of residence.
3440 Kimberlea Drive, Nov. 10, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
404 1/2 S. 11th St., Nov. 9, assault, and property removed.
Thefts
Kum & Go, 3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 8-9, property removed from business.
2820 Suroya St., Nov. 10, property reported stolen recovered.
