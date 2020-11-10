MPD

Assault

1632 Center Lane, Nov. 9, domestic.

Burglaries

714 S. 23rd St., Nov. 8, property removed from residence.

3312 Chandler Road, Nov. 9, illegal entry of residence.

3440 Kimberlea Drive, Nov. 10, property removed from vehicle.

Robbery

404 1/2 S. 11th St., Nov. 9, assault, and property removed.

Thefts

Kum & Go, 3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 8-9, property removed from business.

2820 Suroya St., Nov. 10, property reported stolen recovered.

