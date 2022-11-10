MPD

Assaults

801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 2, threat.

400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Nov. 8, threats.

550 N. Ninth St., Nov. 9, domestic.

1100 N. J St., Nov. 9, juvenile.

2200 Monta Ave., Nov. 6-7, unspecified.

1101 S. 54th St., Nov. 9, domestic.

South B and Baltimore streets, Nov. 9, domestic.

Burglaries

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 4, illegal entry of vehicle.

1309 Horn St., Nov. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.

2433 N. 32nd St., Nov. 8, property removed from vehicle.

1164 Maple St., Nov. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

4408 W. Broadway, Nov. 4, property removed.

702 S. 32nd St., Nov. 4, property removed.

Frankfort and South O streets, Nov. 9, bicycle reported stolen recovered.

Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 9, property removed from business.

802 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 9, vehicle, and assault.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video