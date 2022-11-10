Assaults
801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 2, threat.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Nov. 8, threats.
550 N. Ninth St., Nov. 9, domestic.
1100 N. J St., Nov. 9, juvenile.
2200 Monta Ave., Nov. 6-7, unspecified.
1101 S. 54th St., Nov. 9, domestic.
South B and Baltimore streets, Nov. 9, domestic.
Burglaries
Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 4, illegal entry of vehicle.
1309 Horn St., Nov. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
2433 N. 32nd St., Nov. 8, property removed from vehicle.
1164 Maple St., Nov. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
4408 W. Broadway, Nov. 4, property removed.
702 S. 32nd St., Nov. 4, property removed.
Frankfort and South O streets, Nov. 9, bicycle reported stolen recovered.
Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 9, property removed from business.
802 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 9, vehicle, and assault.
